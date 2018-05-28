Horse Rescued from Amador County Mine Shaft

AMADOR COUNTY — Fire crews rescued a horse from a flooded mine shaft Monday afternoon.

The horse, named Ranger, was found in around 6 to 8 feet of water. Amador Fire Protection District and Sutter Creek Fire District crews had to pump the water out of the mine shaft before Ranger could be sedated and lifted out with a crane.

Veterinarians tended to Ranger at the scene and he was later taken to a local equestrian center. His condition is unknown.

Amador Fire officials did not say how Ranger ended up in the mine shaft. He may have been horsin’ around.