Santa Ana Restaurant Customer Shoots Alleged Robber Through Drive-Thru Window: Police

SANTA ANA -- A person opened fire through the drive-thru window of a Santa Ana restaurant after witnessing a robbery taking place inside the business, striking the alleged robber, FOX40's sister station KTLA reports

Santa Ana police responded to the Cozy Corner Drive-In at 426 N. Harbor Boulevard shortly after midnight Saturday. Officers determined that a suspect was in the midst of a robbery, when someone in the drive-thru shot at the alleged robber inside the restaurant, Cmdr. Michael Claborn said.

The person responsible for the reported robbery stumbled outside, and was subsequently treated on scene and taken to a hospital, Claborn stated. Authorities did not release the alleged robber’s name, but they said he was expected to survive and that he was arrested on suspicion of robbery, the Orange County Register reported.

The shooter fled the scene, the commander told KTLA. No description of that person was provided. However, Claborn said the shooter was a customer who was waiting for his food in the drive-thru line, the newspaper reported.

No other injuries were reported.