WALNUT GROVE — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash in Walnut Grove.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say a Ford pickup and a Toyota Prius collided on Walnut Grove-Thornton Road.

Investigators say two females, the driver and rear passenger, in the Prius were killed. The male front passenger in the Prius was flown to Kaiser South.

The driver of the Ford pickup was taken to Kaiser with minor injuries.

