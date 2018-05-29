Cincinnati Awarded MLS Expansion over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — It’s official. Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Cincinnati has been awarded an expansion team, taking the spot Sacramento had been vying for.

FC Cincinnati is now the 26th team in the MLS, though the league’s ultimate goal is to have 28 teams — which leaves two spots.

The Sacramento Republic FC emailed a statement to the media Tuesday afternoon, congratulating FC Cincinnati.

“We congratulate FC Cincinnati on the news today and wish them the best in their MLS future. “As mentioned last week, this announcement does not impact Sacramento’s ability to join MLS. We remain in regular communication with the league and Commissioner Garber and are working around the clock to secure a new lead investor to finalize our bid. We thank our amazing fans for their unmatched passion and continued support as we work to bring this process to the finish line and give our city the MLS team it deserves. Onward Republic!”

Of course, Sacramento soccer fans can still watch the Republic FC play in the United Soccer League.

The River City may soon get the MLS expansion it wants, but this last bid was doomed by financial and investor woes.