Deputy, Suspect Injured in Riverbank Officer-Involved Shooting

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Riverbank.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened after a dispute between a landlord and tenant near 7000 Burneyville Road.

One suspect and one deputy were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The deputy is being treated for a hand injury and the suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds.

The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Officer Involved Shooting Update: Deputy is being treated for an injury to his hand, suspect is being treated for gunshot injuries, no update on his condition. pic.twitter.com/e1io5JDREP — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 29, 2018