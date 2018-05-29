Deputy, Suspect Injured in Riverbank Officer-Involved Shooting

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Riverbank.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened after a dispute between a landlord and tenant near 7000 Burneyville Road.
One suspect and one deputy were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
The deputy is being treated for a hand injury and the suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds.
The severity of their injuries is unknown.
