Deputy, Suspect Injured in Riverbank Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted 1:18 PM, May 29, 2018, by and

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Riverbank.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened after a dispute between a landlord and tenant near 7000 Burneyville Road.

One suspect and one deputy were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The deputy is being treated for a hand injury and the suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds.

The severity of their injuries is unknown.

