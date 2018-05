WASHINGTON — The FBI is urging Americans to reboot their office and home internet routers to prevent them from being compromised by “foreign cyber actors.”

“Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide,” the FBI wrote.

These actors used VPNFilter malware to possibly obtain information and exploit devices.

Rebooting your router is as easy as simply unplugging it for a minute and plugging it back in.