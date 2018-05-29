KFBK’s ‘The Voice Guy’ Says He was Attacked Outside SunSplash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Mark McKee, also known as "The Voice Guy" on KFBK's Pat Walsh show, says he was attacked while spending his Memorial Day at Roseville's Golfland SunSplash.

"We came out, like many of the families, to enjoy the water park," McKee said.

He says he was attacked by a woman outside the water park.

"I'm having a cigarette and a gal walks around the corner and looks at me and says, 'You can't do that,'" McKee said.

According to McKee, he told the woman to leave him alone. He says he tried to walk away but it escalated quickly.

"She got real close to my face. I pushed her off me," McKee said. "I said, 'Not again.' She came at me, fists flying, and I blocked the punches as best I could."

SunSplash security stepped in and called the Roseville Police Department. Police arrested 24-year-old Choua Lor on suspicion of being drunk in public and battery. The department says at one point Lor even became aggressive with officers.

McKee says it was an intense situation.

"My concern was for my wife, for my daughter," he said. "Having Stage 4 cancer, am I physically going to be able to defend myself?"

McKee was diagnosed with cancer last year. He starts more aggressive treatment soon.

"Having a negative attitude won't change anything," McKee said of Monday's incident. "Having a positive attitude may."

A YouCaring page has been created to help McKee as he fights his battle with cancer.