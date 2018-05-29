Maybe We Just Don’t Get It: The T-Shirt Shirt

Two shirts for the price of one is a good deal, right?

Well, what if that price was nearly $1,300?

Luxury brand Balenciaga has unveiled the latest in ridiculous looks — the T-Shirt Shirt.

Essentially, the T-Shirt Shirt is the shoulders of one shirt stitched onto another. According to Balenciaga’s product page, the wearer can rock the t-shirt with the button-down shirt draped in front, or wear the button-down with the t-shirt draped on their back — like a cape.

Naturally, the T-Shirt Shirt has drawn ridicule across the internet.

Hey @BALENCIAGA, I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018

You may remember Balenciaga from selling out of these insanely hideous Crocs or introducing an enormous handbag that resembles an Ikea shopping bag.