Police Arrest 7 for Allegedly Inappropriately Touching Underage Girls at SunSplash

ROSEVILLE — Seven people were arrested Monday after police say they coordinated to inappropriately touch underage girls at the Golfland SunSplash water park.

Officers responded to the water park on Memorial Day after there were reports that several men were touching girls.

After interviewing witnesses and working with security at the water park, police arrested seven people on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on children under 14 years of age.

“It appears that the individuals who were arrested knew each other and worked in a coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Police credited the young victims and water park security for helping lead investigators to the suspects.

The police department said the booking photos of the suspects will not be released because of the ongoing investigation.