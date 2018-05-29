Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now in its 35th year, Sacramento's Pride is the preeminent LGBTQ community Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community event in the region. The 17,000-person festival produced by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center takes place Sunday, June 10, 2018 as our largest community engagement program of the year. It is designed as a safe, welcoming, and affirming experience that celebrates diversity and commemorates the Stonewall riots that ignited the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

More info:

Sacramento Pride

June 10th

11am

Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th Streets

(916) 442-0185

SacramentoPride.org