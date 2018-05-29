Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever wanted to make your own sushi? Put your skills to the test!

In Sushiology 101 with Chef Duke, you will learn some of the most famous techniques. The class will be held at Channel Brewing Sat. June 2nd at 2:00 p.m.

$45 per person. This comes with all the supplies, ingredients and food. We serve appetizers and beverages. Warning! The only rule in this class is to bring your appetite! This class will sell out. Get your tickets today at http://www.natural-do.com/sushiology-with-chef-duke/

