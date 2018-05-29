Vietnam Veteran in Citrus Heights Surprised with New Roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Vietnam veteran Tom Bizal said he always thought "nothing [was] free," that is before he got a phone call from the Citrus Heights Veterans Center.

"They called me one day and asked me if I needed a new roof and I said, 'Yeah, I think so,'" Bizal said. "And then couple weeks later they called me and said, 'You're getting one.'"

He said it felt like winning the lottery. "I couldn't believe it. I was calling everybody."

Ron Waldon, the co-owner of California Roofs and Solar, knows roofs don't come cheap.

"The average roof these days in Sacramento goes from anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000," Waldon told FOX40.

That's why Owens Corning Roofing partners with local companies, like Waldon's, to give free roofs to veterans across the country.

"So if you can get three or four different organizations to come together and partner to give to somebody who has done a lot for you or for the country then that's always a nice thing," Waldon said.

Bizal was the perfect candidate. Not only did he serve in the Army, but he continues to serve his fellow veterans and volunteers his barbecue skills for veterans events throughout the year.

"It gives you a sense of being and belonging to something and to help somebody out is the top prize," Bizal said.

Organizers say it's that giving spirit that inspires them to give free roofs to veterans across the country.

"It's always nice to give back. It really is," Waldon said.