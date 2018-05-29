What is Bipolar Disorder?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with Dr. Stephanie Smith, a psychologist at Kaiser, to talk about bipolar disorder and the stigmas surrounding it.

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms depend on yourmood swings, or "highs" and "lows."

During a manic high, you may feel:

Very happy, energetic, or on edge.

Like you need very little sleep.

Overly self-confident.

During a depressive episode, or low, you may have:

Trouble thinking and making decisions.

Memory problems.

Less interest in things you have enjoyed in the past.

Thoughts about suicide

How is it treated?

The good news is that this illness can be treated. If you have bipolar disorder, you can lead a full and productive life with the proper treatment.

Treatment includes medicines and counseling.