26-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed in Rosemont Area Homicide

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Rosemont area that happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When Sacramento Sheriff deputies arrived to the scene near 9200 Lilibet Avenue, they found a victim lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have only identified the victim as a 26-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect information.

Authorities will remain on the scene for part of the morning as they continue their investigation.

RIGHT NOW: @sacsheriff investigating a deadly shooting on Lilibeth Ave in the Rosemont area of Sac County. 26 yo man shot to death, responders found him on the sidewalk. @FOX40 #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/enSDowE94v — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 30, 2018