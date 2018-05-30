Crews Battle 7 Grass Fires near Byron Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON — Fire officials say crews are battling seven vegetation fires that have spread across 500 acres between Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

As of 8:16 a.m. Thursday, the wildfires, which Cal Fire has collectively called the Grant Fire, were 80 percent contained.

The flames are being fueled by high winds and burning along Byron Highway near Clifton Court Forebay, a reservoir in the San Joaquin River Delta region.

#GrantFire [update] near Grantline Rd and Mountain House Rd, Altamont Area (Alameda County) is 7 wildfires now totaling 500 acres. pic.twitter.com/LwZH9xymaW — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 30, 2018

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District says in a Facebook post that Alameda County Fire is also helping fight the blazes that started Wednesday afternoon. A Cal Fire helicopter is also assisting with water drops.

A number of outbuildings were destroyed or damaged, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox. Aerial images being broadcast online by KTVU show several large, barn-like structures gutted and smoldering.

A look at some of the damage done by the #GrantFire in Byron. Contra Costa County. pic.twitter.com/Oy4eK5Kbav — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) May 31, 2018

"This is a little out of the ordinary and posed a little bit of a challenge for firefighters today," Battalion Chief Cox said of the strong wind in the area.

People who live near the fires were told to prepare for an evacuation. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, no homes had burned.

"This is just a great reminder for everyone throughout the area that fire season's here. Fires are occurring and the time to prepare for that is now," Cox cautioned.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Alameda County Fire officials ordered a shelter in place for students and staff at Mountain House School. Everyone was able to leave the school safely.

All students, teachers & staff at Mountain House School (3950 Mountain House Rd) are accounted for and have safely exited. Mountain House Rd remains closed. #GrantFire pic.twitter.com/lUc88cz3vC — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 30, 2018

Byron Highway was reopened to traffic at 8 p.m. Mountain House and West Grant Line roads are expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fires and considering the possibility that some of them were caused by embers carried by the wind.