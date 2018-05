SACRAMENTO — Highway 50 at 65th Street is shut down due to a grass fire and heavy smoke.

Traffic on the easbound side is backed up due to the flames.

Fire crews are on the scene.

SAC Eastbound Hwy 50 west of Howe. Temporary closure due to grass fire and heavy smoke. Fire at the scene. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 30, 2018

There‚Äôs a fire on EB 50 at 65th St. Traffic at astop. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/udxnLx6t0b — Martina Del Bonta (@MartinaDelBonta) May 30, 2018