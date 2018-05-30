Missing Mother Found Dead in San Francisco Hospital’s Stairway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The daughter of an elderly woman whose body was found at San Francisco General Hospital says she had dementia and disappeared from a nearby health center 10 days ago.

The woman found Wednesday afternoon in a power plant stairwell was identified by the medical examiner as 75-year-old Ruby Andersen.

However her daughter, Charlene Roberts, tells KRON-TV that her mother was 76 and went missing from a mental health facility on the same campus as the hospital on May 20.

The hospital says it’s unclear how the woman got into the power plant because it’s usually locked. It’s also unclear how long she had been there.

Five years ago, the body of a missing patient was found in a stairwell at the same hospital, more than two weeks after disappearing from her room. An autopsy determined that 57-year-old Lynne Spalding had been dead for several days.