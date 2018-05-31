‘Ballbuster’ Film Looking to Cast Extras in the Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO — Forcier Casting is looking to cast extras for a basketball film.

“Ballbuster” will be filmed in Sacramento and at the Golden 1 Center during the first three weeks of June.

The casting agency describes the movie as, “A comedy about an entitled pro-basketball player who is forced to re-evaluate his life when he’s sentenced to play with a charity team of basketball misfits who will test his patience at every turn.”

They are looking to cast male and females of all ethnicities. All who apply must be 18 and older.

In addition to extras, they’re also looking for basketball players and someone with a British accent to play an announcer.

Click HERE for the submissions form.

DATES & SHOOT LOCATIONS:

6/05/18 – Sacramento, CA – 21 and Up Male and Female all ethnicities

6/07/18 – Sacramento – 2 HUGE security guard types, Male any ethnicity

6/08/18 – Sacramento, CA – 18 + all types

6/12 – 15 /18 – Sacramento, CA – 18 + all types – FANS