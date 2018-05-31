Burson Man Says Home was Trashed, Covered in Graffiti While He was Out of Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURSON -- Craig Mullins says his Burson home was broken into at the end of April while he was out of town.

"Almost every single item in the house they completely destroyed," he said.

He came back to a disaster.

"They left the water on so all the subfloor has to be replaced," Mullins told FOX40.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism and burglary case. Because of the derogatory graffiti on the walls investigators are determining if it's a hate crime.

"Lots of hatred toward different religions and races," Mullins said.

Mullins says he doesn't know if the break-in was targeted or random but claims this isn't the first time this has happened.

He says he doesn't feel comfortable going back to the property and is staying in the Bay Area for now.

"How do you even sleep at night after something like that?" Mullins said. "Are they going to come in the middle of the night?"

The sheriff's office says detectives collected evidence to test for DNA. They're also looking into whether or not a gang was involved. So far, there are no suspects and that doesn't sit well with Mullins.

"I don't want to go back and I'm probably at this point going to look at selling the place," Mullins told FOX40.