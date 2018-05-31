California Apple Growers Say Mexico’s Tariffs Could Have ‘Tremendous’ Impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- The crop is looking good this year and California apples have an advantage because they ripen earlier than apples from other states.

That means for several weeks in the mid-to-late summer, California owns the market for fresh apples. But Thursday, Jeff Colombini with Lodi Farming wasn’t sure what market he’ll have when his fruit comes off the tree.

"For the U.S. apple industry as a whole, Mexico is the largest export market now," Colombini said.

A standoff with President Trump over steel and aluminum import tariffs has prompted the government of Mexico to retaliate, imposing new import tariffs of its own on, among other things, U.S. apples.

Spokesperson Eduardo Sanchez Hernandez says the government of Mexico regrets and rejects the new U.S. tariffs.

"The potential impact is tremendous because the tariffs would effectively shut the markets down," Colombini said. "It would make the apples too expensive for Mexican consumers."

Colombini and other California growers have been through this before. So often when there is a trade war, countries single out U.S. agriculture for tariffs, even though this standoff started with steel, a completely different sector.

Colombini says what worries him deeply are the employees that rely on his farm for work.

"Not just for me and my operation, but for the more than 200 employees that rely on this operation and the success of this operation for their jobs to feed and clothe their families," Colombini said.

Tariffs on U.S. agriculture will inevitably hit hard in California’s Central Valley, known already by many measures as the poorest region of the state.