Fairfield Boy Nicknamed ‘Baby Steph’ Cheers on Warriors in Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Life is pretty sweet for 6-year-old Trent Fuller.

During the week he's a kindergartner at Laurel Creek Elementary in Fairfield. After school it's straight to his backyard court to play the game he's fallen in love with.

"I started it when I was 2 years old," Trent said.

Trent now has skills adults hope for some day.

Those skills, along with somewhat of a resemblance to his favorite player, Warriors guard Steph Curry, have earned him the nickname "Baby Steph" at Oracle Arena.

"We started going to the games," said Trent's mother, Whitney Fuller. "People started to recognize him and say, 'Oh he looks like a little Steph Curry.' Ever since then, that's how people recognized him."

"Well, I don't really mind if they call me 'Baby Steph Curry.' Not all the time though," Trent exclaimed.

What you can call him is confident. Trent has not only met Curry, he's on a first name basis with the all-star, as he is with many of the Warriors players.

Trent even served as the Warriors sideline reporter during media day -- and he has his opinions down pat. When asked if he likes Lebron James, Trent was steadfast in his response.

"I don't like him," Trent said. "Lebron James is not on the Warriors. I only like the Warriors."

"Yeah, he's a natural," Whitney Fuller said of her son. "We never have to tell him what to say. As you can see, he says whatever is at the top of his mind."

Even if that means voicing his displeasure while watching his beloved Warriors in the NBA finals.