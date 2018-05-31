Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Interested in learning more about strength training but not sure where to start? Join Inspired Wellness and come to learn the basics of strength movements that will help you achieve a lean, toned physique while having a positive effect on your metabolism. Led by health coach Emily Gerofsky, our first session will be a free strength training clinic at our studio on June 2nd, followed by the start of our “Strong Squad” series on Saturdays beginning June 9th.

More info:

Free Strength Training Clinic

Saturday

10am

Inspired Wellness

2724 24th Street

(916) 915-3487

InspiredWellness.com