Local DMV Offices to Begin Offering Services on Saturday

SACRAMENTO — The California DMV announced they will be open for service on Saturday at select field offices.

In June, 40 locations will begin offering limited services on Saturday in an attempt to ease wait times.

On June 16 and June 23 the offices will be open.

In July, they will begin being open every first and third Saturday each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Behind-the-wheel exams will not be available on the weekend.

A list of offices that will be expanding their hours in our region can be found below:

Lodi: 1222 Pixley Parkway

Modesto: 124 Burney Street

Roseville: 7200 Galilee Road

Sacramento: 4700 Broadway

Tracy: 2785 Auto Plaza Drive

Yuba City: 1570 Poole Boulevard