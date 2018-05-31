Police Say Small Town Corner Store Owner Shot Man in Self-Defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUINDA -- Guinda is the kind of town where everybody knows each other.

So, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who didn't know Wyatt Kline, the man who bought the Corner Store two years ago.

"It was good, 'cause when they closed it down and sold it, he reopened it. It's basically the only thing here besides the casino," said 46-year-old resident Robert Dunham, laughing.

It was Tuesday night when deputies were called out for shots fired out at Guinda's Corner Store following some kind of confrontation.

Investigators say Kline shot a man twice, hitting him in the stomach and arm. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Kline was not arrested following the shooting. While the case is still under investigation, the sheriff's department said that it was likely a case of self-defense when an assault occurred inside the store.

Workers at the store say Kline hasn't been back to work since the shooting. FOX40 went to his Woodland home but no one was there.

"He's just... he's a nice guy as far as all that goes. I've seen... he's pretty calm about everything," said Ron, a friend of Kline's.

It was a sentiment echoed by everyone FOX40 spoke to Thursday in and around town.

"From what I see, he's a laid back kinda guy," Dunham said. "I've known him for a few years. He's a good guy."

Kline retired as a battalion chief from the Woodland Fire Department 10 years ago after climbing the ranks in a span of nearly 40 years. His work as a first responder has been recognized by the American Red Cross.

He's also been given an award by the Capay Valley community for his work after reopening the corner store.

"He's been a good person ever since. I've known him for a long time and he's a good guy," Dunham said. "Everything he does turns good. I never seen him get aggressive with nobody."