Sacramento Business Journal: Delayed 700 K Project Update

Posted 2:21 PM, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 02:04PM, May 31, 2018

Simone is in the studio with Adam Steinhauer from the Sacramento Business Journal getting all of the details on the current state of the 700 K Project.

On Tuesday, developers received an extension of the term of existing tax exempt bonds and an issue of $22.2 million in new tax-exempt bonds to ensure the affordable housing portion of the project.

