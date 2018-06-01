Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Eric Schwartz appears live at Punch Line Sacramento June 1. This multi-dimensional showman's stand up, sketches, songs and characters have led to content collaborations with Grammy-winner Jason Mraz, Craig Robinson, Anjelah Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Disney, Yahoo, HLN, Machinima, Maker Studios, MiTu Networks and more. On stage, Eric is one of the most creative and original comedians working today, earning the description, “everything there is to love about entertainment” (First Order Historians). GQ India names him one of “5 International Comics You Must Catch.” “E! News Daily” host Ryan Seacrest said Schwartz is “rocking the web” with “video that’s got everyone Googling” and Forbes.com applauds him for having “a minor industry in pop music parodies.”

More info:

Eric Schwartz Live!

Tonight

8pm

Punch Line Sacramento

PunchLineSac.com

EricSchwartzLive.com