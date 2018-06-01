One Person Found Dead in Pocket-Area Duplex Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire in the Pocket neighborhood that left one man dead.

Around 2:12 a.m. a neighbor called in to report that flames were coming from the duplex next door on Johnfer Way.

Within five minutes Sacramento Fire crews had 4 engines and 2 trucks show up for the one-alarm fire.

Crews tried to gain access and battle the heavy flames from the front of the building but conditions changed making it difficult. So, they moved to the back of the home.

They were able to knock out the flames in 15 minutes.

At first pass, they did not locate anyone. Neighbors said they were trying to get a hold of the man who lived inside but he wasn't responding so crews took a second pass of the home and that's when they found a man in the living room unresponsive.

He died in the house.

At this time, the victim is only described as a man in his 40s.

Right now, the fire is under investigation and arson investigators are at the scene.

It is common to have arson investigators on scene when a fatality is involved but officials do not believe arson played a role.

The side of the duplex where the fatality occurred has significant damage. Next door, where a woman was able to escape unharmed, there is just heavy smoke damage and attic damage.

There were also three cats living next door, one cat died and another was revived by fire fighters.

One firefighter was injured during the fire with minor injuries.