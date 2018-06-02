Bear River High School Dedicates Baseball Field to Student Killed in 2016 Crash

GRASS VALLEY — The varsity baseball field at Bear River High School was recently renamed for Joe Rantz.

In December 2016, Joe and Jude Douden, both 18 years old, died in a crash on Highway 49 in Auburn.

Joe played on the Bear River baseball team and was described as a very talented player.

Two memorial signs were placed on the field in 2017, and Joe’s initials were printed on the left sleeve of all the jerseys, and his home jersey traveled with the team all season.

This season, the last group of teens to play with Joe made it their mission to get the stadium renamed in his honor.