Elderly Man Attacked While Trying to Escape Burglar

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- An elderly man was viciously attacked in Citrus Heights after catching a thief inside his own home.

This happened Friday morning at the Crosswood Oaks Senior Living Community near Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane.

So far, police are not saying exactly why the suspect targeted James Sands’ apartment.

"The tendons in my neck, they're killing me," expressed Sands.

Sands tells FOX40 he was the one who was attacked inside his apartment home at the senior living community.

"Yeah I was in bed and I woke up. When I woke up I seen this guy over by my visual computer,” said Sands.

The suspect was later identified by the Citrus Heights Police Department as 18-year-old Braden Frazier.

"He beat me up and robbed me," Sands stated.

Sands believes Frazier got inside by taking the screen off his back sliding-glass door.

"I didn't have my glass door locked,” Sands said.

Sands says once the teen saw him, he immediately started punching him. At one point even throwing a cover over his face.

Sands tried desperately to escape.

"I ran to the front door to try to get away from him which I finally did,” said Sands.

But Sands says he fell in the process; badly injuring his left arm and hand.

"It was bleeding pretty good,” Sands stated.

Lt. Ryan Kinnan, of the Citrus Heights police said, "quickly after the incident had occurred the patrol officers that were on scene started to collect information and eventually located the suspect with help of a caller."

Police searched Frazier's home, finding some of the items Sands says went missing.

"I guess he took stuff to sell,” Sands said.

Sands says he is sharing his story so that others who live at Crosswood Oaks know to lock their doors at night.

"Makes me sick to my stomach," Sands expressed.

FOX 40 reached out to the parent company of the senior center but has not yet received a response.

The suspect in this case, 18-year-old Braden Frazier declined FOX40's interview request from inside the Sacramento County jail.