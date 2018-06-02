Man Jumps in River, Drowns in an Attempt to Flee from Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Around 6:47 a.m. police responded to an area near the American River for reports of a man acting erratically.

When authorities arrived, the man jumped into the river in an attempt to flee police.

The suspect was able to swim for a bit but he eventually went under water.

Sacramento Fire Department searchers circled the river on jet skis. Once they found what they were looking for- they pointed, and divers jump in.

Rescuers struggled to get the man's limp body onto a water stretcher which will pull him to shore.

But this isn’t just a drowning accident. Sacramento Police say this man was hiding in the river from them.

“We don’t know why he ran from our officers. Part of our investigation is determining all those factors," said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

Once Fire Fighter paramedics got the man on shore, he was unresponsive.

The footage obtained by FOX40 shows rescuers administering CPR. The fire fighters try to force the man’s heart and lungs back to life.

The man had been in the water too long, he later died.

“Our Officers gave him multiple commands to basically surrender an get out of the river... and he refused,” said Chandler.

The man has not yet been identified by officials- it’s unclear if he was a strong swimmer or if he even knew how.

But emergency crews say, no matter how hot it gets this weekend, the American River is still running icy cold- especially in the channel. Cold enough to wear out muscles quickly and make even a casual swim life threatening.