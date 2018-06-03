One Year Later, Stockton Teen’s Killer Still Not Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Alero Ployngam was shot 27 times in the back and the back of the head, according to his mother’s reading of an autopsy report.

He was 15 years old.

"Whoever did this to my son, I don’t know if I go to the grocery store with them. I don’t know if I’m right alongside with them. It hurts," said Alero's mother, Mavis.

This weekend was the one-year anniversary of the Stockton teen’s death. One year later, no arrests have been made in the case.

Alero and another boy, a 13-year-old, were walking on the 900 block of West Lane. A dark-colored car with tinted windows, maybe a Honda Civic or a Nissan, maybe just painted with primer, had been following them.

One of the men in that car opened fire. Alero was killed on the spot. The 13-year-old was shot in the leg but got away and ran to a nearby home for help.

Alero’s mother believes it was a case of mistaken identity.

"He’s my son, I’ll never get him back. I know that. I accept that fact he is an angel," Mavis Ployngam said. "But I can’t accept that fact that whoever did this to him is living a free life, you know what I mean?”

There is $10,000 waiting for the person who gives Stockton Police the tip that solves this crime. The tipster can remain anonymous.