Woman Dies after Car Hits Tree, Catches Fire on I-80

WEST SACRAMENTO — A driver died Sunday when her car crashed into a tree and burst into flames along Interstate 80.

The CHP Woodland and West Sacramento Fire Department responded to the crash just west of the Yolo Causeway around 5 p.m.

A car was found along the shoulder, engulfed in flames. When firefighters extinguished the blaze they found the driver dead inside.

According to the CHP, the driver, who was in her 20s, drifted off I-80 for unknown reasons and struck the tree.

The scene around the crash is expected to clear around 10 p.m.

