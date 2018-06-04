I-5 Repairs Set to Start between Stockton, Sacramento County

STOCKTON — Repairs along a big chunk of Interstate 5 will begin Monday night from Hammer Lane in Stockton to the Sacramento County line.

Caltrans says more than 100,000 commuters and truck drivers use the stretch of I-5 every day. Caltrans spokeswoman Laurie Berman says that amount of use has caused a lot of wear and tear.

“The repairs made to I-5 will ultimately improve traffic flow, providing motorists with a safer and smoother commute,” Berman said.

The work is scheduled to take place overnight Monday through Friday. Those out late should expect lane closures and work zones, and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Funding for the project comes from SB 1, otherwise known as the Gas Tax.