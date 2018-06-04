Packers’ Clay Matthews Hit In Face By Line Drive In Softball Charity Game, Will Need Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was hit in the face with a line drive during the Green and Gold Charity Softball game at Timber Rattlers Stadium in Grand Chute.

Matthews was pitching in the second inning when he was injured by the hit from offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, according to WLUK.

After being struck Matthews fell to the ground, got up and covered his face with his glove and walked off the field to the dugout, WLUK reports. The game was halted for about 15 minutes.

An announcement was made shortly before resuming play that Matthews was fine, but he did not return.

Later, Matthews tweeted he'll need surgery once the swelling goes down.

"Thankful as it could have been much more serious," Matthews said.