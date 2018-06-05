Amador County Polling Places Run Out of Ballots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMADOR COUNTY -- FOX40 has learned that several polling places across Amador County are experiencing several issues on election night, including a lack of ballots.

Voters had to be turned away Tuesday evening. At least five polling locations ran out of ballots starting around 3 p.m., according to the Ledger Dispatch newspaper.

One man reportedly was told to mark a photocopy of a ballot.

Amador County officials say more ballots are being delivered. The county printed twice as many ballots as what the expected voter turnout was, but there was clearly a much larger turnout.

A spokesman from the Secretary of State's office told FOX40 that printing ballots is the county's responsibility. Each county has 30 days to send their election results. He confirmed state officials are in contact with Amador County officials.



