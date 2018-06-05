Become a robot engineer for the day! Using simple materials create a moving hand modeled after your own muscles and tendons.
On the 2nd Saturday of each month, the Haggin Museum holds a hands-on event for families with children ages 5-12. Activities include art projects, interactive programs, and museum-wide events. Reservations are not required, but seating is available on a first come, first served basis. The Museum supplies all materials and activities are included with regular admission.
More info:
2nd Saturdays for Families 'Move It, Move It'
Saturday
1:30-3:00 pm
Haggin Museum
1201 N. Pershing Ave, Stockton
(209) 940-6300
HagginMuseum.org