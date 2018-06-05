Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Become a robot engineer for the day! Using simple materials create a moving hand modeled after your own muscles and tendons.

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, the Haggin Museum holds a hands-on event for families with children ages 5-12. Activities include art projects, interactive programs, and museum-wide events. Reservations are not required, but seating is available on a first come, first served basis. The Museum supplies all materials and activities are included with regular admission.

More info:

2nd Saturdays for Families 'Move It, Move It'

Saturday

1:30-3:00 pm

Haggin Museum

1201 N. Pershing Ave, Stockton

(209) 940-6300

HagginMuseum.org