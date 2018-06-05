Sacramento Man Arrested in 26-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

SACRAMENTO — Deputies have arrested a suspect involved in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Rosemont.

Jaymes Alexander was found with several gunshot wounds on Lilibet Avenue near Tallyho Drive. The 26-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives found Sacramento resident David Young, 31, in Roseville. He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in Alexander’s death and is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating the deadly shooting. If you have any information, you can call them at 916-874-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.