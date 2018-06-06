Crews Contain Wildfires in Sacramento, Sutter Counties

WILTON -- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire crews were in Wilton Wednesday, battling flames near the Cosumnes River.
Chris Vestal with Metro Fire reports the Simpson Fire within Dillard and Meiss roads was fully contained at 520 acres. The roadways were helping break the flames' path.
However, winds in the area were a concern for crews.
The blaze was a costly disaster for landowner and cattle rancher Johnny Backer. Hundreds of the acres of dry grass that burned were grazing land for his cattle.
"A lot of money was lost today," Backer told FOX40. "We lost a lot of feed."
Backer will have to purchase hay to feed his cattle and he hopes insurance will cover the damages.
"Thank God we got the cattle out," Backer said. "They're in the corral."
Backer said the fire was started by somebody working on a construction project in the area. Officially, the cause is under investigation. As fire season ramps up, Backer wishes people would exercise more caution when working with machinery that might start fires.
"Please be careful," he implored. "And if you're gonna do that, do it early in the morning when the grass is damp."
The fire also burned into the short grass inside a solar farm along Dillard Road, but damage to the solar panels, if any, appeared to be minimal.
Shortly after the Simpson Fire broke out, a fire along Sankey Road in the Sutter County community of Pleasant Grove was sending a thick black plume of smoke into the sky.
The fire in Sutter County burned some outbuildings and damaged a home. It was possibly started by down power lines, according to the Pleasant Grove fire chief. The thick black smoke was the result of piles of old AstroTurf burning.
Both fires were contained within hours.