Crews Contain Wildfires in Sacramento, Sutter Counties

Backer will have to purchase hay to feed his cattle and he hopes insurance will cover the damages.

"Thank God we got the cattle out," Backer said. "They're in the corral."

Backer said the fire was started by somebody working on a construction project in the area. Officially, the cause is under investigation. As fire season ramps up, Backer wishes people would exercise more caution when working with machinery that might start fires.

"Please be careful," he implored. "And if you're gonna do that, do it early in the morning when the grass is damp."

The fire also burned into the short grass inside a solar farm along Dillard Road, but damage to the solar panels, if any, appeared to be minimal.

Shortly after the Simpson Fire broke out, a fire along Sankey Road in the Sutter County community of Pleasant Grove was sending a thick black plume of smoke into the sky.

The fire in Sutter County burned some outbuildings and damaged a home. It was possibly started by down power lines, according to the Pleasant Grove fire chief. The thick black smoke was the result of piles of old AstroTurf burning.

Both fires were contained within hours.