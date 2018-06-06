Galt Mother Says Her Special Needs Kids were Left Out of Their Yearbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALT -- A Galt mother received a letter from her kids' school when they were left out of the yearbook along with around 30 other children with special needs.

"It's neglect," she told FOX40 Wednesday. "It's the school's ignorance of just saying that these kids don't matter."

River Oaks Elementary left the kids individual pictures out of the display with the rest of their classmates, according to the mother, who did not want to be identified for fear her kids' education plans might be tampered with.

The letter went home this week, apologizing for the snafu and explaining there would be a reprint. But the mother FOX40 spoke with is also upset with the letter sent to parents, saying it makes it sound like the photography company is at fault.

"They told me that they do print them, their name is on them, but they're not responsible for that," she said. "Because the choice that's all provided is by the school and someone had to sign off on that for it to be printed."

The letter was not just supposed to be for special needs families, but the mother says those are the only families who got it.

"I asked if everybody got that letter and they reassured me that every student at the school got that letter but that's not true," she told FOX40.

For her, the situation is even more egregious because she knows this has happened before at the school within the last five years and says no one is learning from their hurtful mistakes.

"I mean I appreciate the fact that they're reprinting on behalf of the children, so they still get one with themselves in it and so they can identify with the fact that they matter enough to be in a book," the mother said. "But this should have never happened, we shouldn't even be at this point. Just because they're disabled, you get to discriminate against them? No. This should never happen."

The elementary school could not be reached after school hours Wednesday: