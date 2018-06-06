Gold Rush-Era Home Being Sold in Citrus Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- It's one of the oldest wooden structures still standing in Sacramento County and it's up for sale.

Built in 1849, it's the only remaining roadhouse. The home sits along Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights and was one of six roadhouses on the route between Sacramento and Auburn back during the gold rush.

It was a stopover for horse-driven freight wagon's hauling supplies from Sacramento to the gold mines in Auburn.

"So, they'd stop, spend the night here," said Larry Fritz with the Citrus Heights Historical Society. "There were about six of these roadhouses along Auburn Boulevard. This particular one is the very last one that's left."

The two-story home is designated as a California point of historical interest and not a landmark.

Local realtor Terry Jensen, who is also part owner of the property, is asking $340,000 for the 1,900-square-foot home that sits on a quarter acre of land.

"So we tried to keep as much of the character of the house as we could," Jensen said. "The hope is to find someone that appreciates history, obviously."

Jensen and his partner have done some remodel work inside but have tried to keep the home as close to its original form as they could. It still boasts the original brick fireplace, along with many of the original windows, light fixtures, wood paneling and wood flooring.

The home also comes with a surprise or two, like a hidden safe. There was no gold inside but for the right buyer, the Citrus Heights house is a natural treasure all on its own.

The house has been on the market for only a couple of weeks and has had quite a bit of interest. The realtor is actually having an open house this coming Saturday. If you're interested you can see it from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.