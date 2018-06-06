Kings Dancers Hold Auditions after G League Announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- On June 18 the Sacramento Kings are holding auditions for the Kings Dancers and this year there is a twist.

They are the unsung heroes of the NBA and keep fans entertained throughout the game.

Ariana Hirschfield has been dancing since the age of 3 and for the last five years she's been a member of the Sacramento Kings Dancers. Even though she's proven herself on the hardwood, no spot is guaranteed for the upcoming season.

"It's naturally a scary process," she said. "You’re trying to show your best and you’re in front of a bunch of beautiful women that are basically vying for the same spot as you."

But this year the key difference is that more spots are available. Since the Kings announced the new G League team, the Stockton Kings, they need dancers too.

"So there are potentially 32 spots available for dancers and we have around 100 to 150 dancers come out to audition," said coach Jennifer Morrison.

Mariah Palmiter had one year of dance experience before trying out.

"When I made the team I was like, 'Oh, what did I get myself into?' Because this isn’t my world," Palmiter said.

But after three auditions, Palmiter has been on the team for two seasons. She believes the new Stockton Kings team will help give more inexperienced dancers a shot.

The Kings dance tryouts will be held on June 18 at 4 p.m. at the Sleep Train Arena, the Kings' practice facility, at 1 Sports Parkway in Sacramento. You don’t need to pre-register to attend. To find out more information go to the audition website.