Organization Helps Baby from Uganda Get to Sacramento for Heart Surgery

SACRAMENTO -- By the way she dances, you wouldn't realize 20-month-old Davina Mirembe had heart surgery less than two weeks ago.

"It's not their fault they have heart defects. They just pop up. They just happen," Sutter pediatric cardiologist Dr. James Hill said.

Baby Davina was born in Uganda with a ventricular septal defect. Her heart was slowly failing.

"Eventually, in her teens or 20s, she would have significant limitation, where she wouldn't be able to be very active at all and then eventually, she'd have irreversible damage to her lungs," Hill said.

Thanks to an organization called Samaritan's Purse, Davina and her mother traveled the 9,000 to Sacramento where doctors volunteered to fix her heart for free.

"She was overwhelmed with joy. She jumped up and down, and cheered, and told neighbors, and called everybody to hear the good news," Viola Lavoga, Davina's mother's translator, told FOX40.

Just three days after the surgery Davina proved just how strong she is, taking her first steps with her new heart.

"Her energy level has just gone through the roof," Hill said.

Not long after that, Davina was able to experience life fully for the first time.

But it's not just doctors who made Davina's time in Sacramento a success.

"When we came here, Miss Donna and Mr. Rod have been like family to us," Davina's mother, Sheena Baserma, told FOX40. "They've taken us like their own children. We eat together, we dine together."

The Byrds, their host family, gave them a taste of what life is like in America by taking them to In-N-Out.

"It's been a blessing to walk that journey with them. Supporting them in the hospital, hosting them in our home, sharing new things with them, but also seeing how Davina has blossomed. She's just come alive like a little flower," Byrd said.

And their translator knew exactly what she and her mother were going through.

"In 2004, I had a heart defect just like Davina. And I had surgery through Children's Heart Project of Samaritan's Purse," Baserma said.

She used her own experience to walk them through the daunting process, every step of the way.

"It gives me so much joy to see that another child has been helped just like I was helped," Baserma said.

A community of people came together to send the little girl back home to Africa with a healthy heart.

"She's at the beginning of her life and you fix it, she can live 90 more years and hopefully do so very successfully," Hill said.

Hope for a long life ahead is renewed.

"She says now she feels free. The burden has been lifted," Baserma said. "She feels happy and she's looking forward to the future."