SACRAMENTO -- It's pride month and we here at FOX40 are celebrating.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center provides a number of services and, for the first time, a transitional housing program for homeless youth. Their housing program is currently waitlisted but the center does have drop-in hours every day from noon to 6 p.m.

FOX40 is one of the proud sponsors of the Sacramento Pride Parade. Join us and several other sponsors this Sunday for the parade march starting at 11 a.m.