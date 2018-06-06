Two Deaths in Modesto Senior Community Investigated as Suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Police in Modesto say two people were found dead at the Coralwood senior community Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear who the two people were, but detectives say the deaths are being investigated as suspicious.

On Tuesday afternoon, seniors who live in the Coralwood Complex knew something was very wrong.

Neighbors say it was a repairman who initially discovered the bodies.

"It's suspicious," said Modesto Police Public Information Officer Sharon Bear. "We don't have a cause of death or anything like that at this point. It's early on in the investigation."

So far, police aren't releasing the identities of the victims. However, neighbors told FOX40 a Vietnam-era veteran has lived in the home for the past four years.

"He's a quiet guy, he does his own thing," said neighbor Marc Abenoga.

Others told FOX40 off camera that more recently his sister moved in with him. She was a woman known for her smile and for offering cleaning services to the elderly inside the park.

But neighbors are praying the brother and sister are not the victims, while also hoping if this was a violent crime, that it gets solved quickly.

"I've been here since 1985 and we've never had anything like that," said neighbor Ken Sievers.

Meanwhile, Modesto Police are asking for any tips and have asked anyone with information to call 209-521-4636 or 1-866-602-7463.