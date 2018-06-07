Steinberg Floats Sales Tax Increase to Help Lower-Income Neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg made an announcement Thursday morning about the economic future of the city at Sacramento City College.

Business leaders and community partners gathered to hear Steinberg share the message of All In Sac.

“All In, for all of us, captures the spirit of what I believe,” Steinberg said. “Why does a third-grader living in South Sacramento has less of a chance at life than a third-grader living in East Sacramento?”

His way to make that happen — increase Measure U.

Passed by voters in 2012, Measure U is currently a half-cent sales tax that generates $50 million for the city to use on things like parks, police and fire departments. The tax is set to expire in 2019.

Steinberg’s proposal is for the tax to go from half a cent to a full cent, with no expiration date, to focus on building up the lower-income communities.

Steinberg also promises more transparency than when the measure first took effect.

“The voters passed Measure U at the end of the terrible recession and what that did was allow the city to stabilize its finances, not really to grow or add anything,” he said.

City council member Jay Schenirer says the increase will help communities like his own in Oak Park.

“It’s helped us in our parks, if you look at the new playgrounds we have put in, the increase maintenance in our parks. You also think about the police services and fire services in those areas,” Schenirer said.

Before the tax increase can go into effect, it first needs to be approved by the taxpayers. The city council will hold a public discussion on Measure U at their meeting on June 12.