California Primary: Click Here to Get Live Election Results

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead in France at 61

Posted 5:26 AM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23AM, June 8, 2018

PARIS (AP) — American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. He was 61.

<> at New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 7, 2017 in New York City.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert, and calling it a suicide.

CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series “Parts Unknown.”

The CNN statement said: “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

Strasbourg police and emergency services did not immediately have information about the death.