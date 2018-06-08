Mae is in the studio with career counselor Michelle Okada and employer relations coordinator Kate Lockwood talking about what graduates should expect as they enter the workforce.
College Grads and the Workforce
-
Old Stockton Dental Office to Be Transformed Into Artist Lofts
-
California Plan will Help Low-Income Women Train for Construction Jobs
-
Meals On Wheels Loses Its Deal with Modesto Training Center
-
Saudi Arabia Issues Its First Driver’s Licenses to Women
-
Uber Ends Self-Driving Program in Arizona after Fatal Crash
-
-
Unemployment is Below 4% for the First Time Since 2000
-
In a Superhero Cape, He Feeds the Hungry and Homeless. And He’s Only 4
-
Gina Haspel Confirmed As First Female CIA Director
-
$200 Million in Supplies Heading to Puerto Rico to Fix the Power Grid
-
Thousands of Criminals Were Cleared to be Uber Drivers. Here’s how Rideshare Companies Fought Stronger Checks
-
-
These Were The Top Baby Names of 2017
-
Great Outdoors Week on FOX40
-
NYT: More Than 2 Dozen People Killed by Carbon Monoxide after Leaving On Their Keyless Cars