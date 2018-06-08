One Tank Trip: Lodi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- As soon as you get off Highway 99 in Lodi – this is what you see - miles and miles of vineyards.

California’s “newest” wine country – is actually one of the oldest. And, in the self-proclaimed Zinfandel Capital of the World – we found ourselves at the place with some of the oldest zinfandel vines - Michael David Winery.

The winery offers a café and a beautiful outside, where you can enjoy a picnic, sit by the pond, or enjoy some wine on the patio.

You can also bring the family and enjoy the playground or take a walk in the garden ... and of course, drink wine

People from all over the world come to Michael David to taste the wine.

We were lucky enough to sit in on one wine tasting - where we met two friends who traveled here all they way from Scotland. We even met the owner, Michael.

"It’s becoming a destination. As Lodi in general, Lodi has really come a long way since when we first started out here," Michael said.

Next, it’s back in the car – as we head on into downtown Lodi.

Where we find a hustling and bustling school street full of all kinds of fun shops and restaurants.

Dancing Fox Winery and Brewery is a unique place serving up good food, yummy artisan bread and some interesting art.

It’s a busy place – that has a great patio and hungry costumers.

The folks inside made us yummy pizza, and also poured us a beer … as they explain their unusual name.

"Out in the vineyards we have wild foxes and when they jump in the vineyard it looks like they’re dancing. We wanted it to be old English style. When we first opened up we were the only winery tasting rooms in town, now there’s about 6 or 7.”

So, we showed you a great winery, and a great place to eat. There’s even more fun things you can do with the whole family.

Like, taking the kids to Worlds of Wonder. It’s right in downtown and a great way to get your kids more excited about science.

You can take the family to one of the many cherry stands that dot the sides of the road and Highway 99, where you can get fresh cherries from local farms at a great price.

And if you need to cool down – check out the beautiful Lodi Lake Park. They offer swimming, boating, kayaking and you can even take river tours as well.