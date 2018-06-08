Train Derailment in Davis Halts Capitol Corridor Travel

DAVIS -- A train derailment in Davis has halted Friday morning Capitol Corridor travel at the Amtrak station.
An autorack rail car of an eastbound Union Pacific Train derailed around 4 a.m. along the Martinez Subdivision.
The Capitol Corridor is bypassing the depot and stopping in Sacramento.
Passengers who usually use Capitol Corridor Service are asked to find an alternate route.
Capitol Corridor is working with bus vendors to provide an alternate route later this morning.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
There were no injuries reported.