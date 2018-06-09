Local Restaurant Donating Tips to Suicide Prevention Following the Death of Anthony Bourdain

SACRAMENTO — A local restaurant inspired by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will donate money to suicide prevention following his recent death.

Every Friday and Saturday in June, Kru, a contemporary Japanese restaurant, will donate all tips made at the bar from 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant described how Bourdain’s show “No Reservations” inspired their Ngo Reservation events — also named after the restaurant’s co-owner and executive chef Billy Ngo.

Kru is located at 3135 Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento.

You are not alone. If you feel extreme distress, you can call 1-800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, to speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you want to learn how to help someone in crisis, you can call the same number.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/